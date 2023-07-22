|
WATCH: Ruke Orhorhoro vs. Jake Briningstool on the basketball court
|2023 Jul 22, Sat 09:31-
Clemson football continued its VERSUS series with a shooting contest on the basketball court between
Ruke Orhorhoro and
Jake Briningstool, where both Tigers are confident in their game.
When it comes to the football field, Briningstool added that you can break out the popcorn to watch the offense this fall. Watch the video below:
