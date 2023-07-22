BREAKING

Clemson's Ruke Orhorhoro and Jake Briningstool had some fun on the basketball court this offseason.
WATCH: Ruke Orhorhoro vs. Jake Briningstool on the basketball court
by - 2023 Jul 22, Sat 09:31

Clemson football continued its VERSUS series with a shooting contest on the basketball court between Ruke Orhorhoro and Jake Briningstool, where both Tigers are confident in their game.

When it comes to the football field, Briningstool added that you can break out the popcorn to watch the offense this fall.

Watch the video below:

