WATCH: Ruke Orhorhoro vs. Jake Briningstool on the basketball court

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson football continued its VERSUS series with a shooting contest on the basketball court between Ruke Orhorhoro and Jake Briningstool, where both Tigers are confident in their game. When it comes to the football field, Briningstool added that you can break out the popcorn to watch the offense this fall. Watch the video below:

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest