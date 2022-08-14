CLEMSON FOOTBALL

McCloud was impressive in his 49er debut
McCloud was impressive in his 49er debut

WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud jukes defender for 39-yard touchdown
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 14, Sun 09:41

Ray Ray McCloud III has a new home in San Francisco after signing with them during the offseason.

McCloud made a terrific first impression as he caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown against the Packers on Saturday night.

Early in the second quarter, he juked a defensive back and was wide open for the easy 39-yard touchdown.

"Opportunity and preparation," McCloud said to the media about the touchdown play. "At practice, staying after practicing that particular route and just where to hit it, timing, getting our depth, and just being where we need to be at. In the game, it kind of was like, why is it so hard at practice and it was easier here? But I just caught his blind spot and took it back to the middle of the field."

Check out the touchdown below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud jukes defender for 39-yard touchdown
WATCH: Ray-Ray McCloud jukes defender for 39-yard touchdown
WATCH: Baylon Spector with 10 tackles in win over Colts
WATCH: Baylon Spector with 10 tackles in win over Colts
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Clemson scrimmage, injuries report
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Clemson scrimmage, injuries report
Clemson WR suffers major injury in camp
Clemson WR suffers major injury in camp
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest