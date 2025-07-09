sports_football
WATCH: PFF analyst on Cade Klubnik, Clemson - "This is going to be a nasty offense"
Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  5 hours ago

Cade Klubnik's national hype continues.

PFF has recently released their top 50 college football players entering the 2025 season, with Klubnik securing the No. 7 spot.

In this quick clip explaining why, the analysts explain why they feel Klubnik is the engine that will make this Clemson offense hum this fall.

They also believe the development of Klubnik has put the Tigers ahead of schedule, and ready to compete for a title in 2025.

"One of the most improved players at any position in the country," one analyst noted. "You look at this trio of receivers he has now—Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco, and T.J. Moore—this is going to be a nasty offense."

You can check out the full clip below:

