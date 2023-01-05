WATCH: Peter Woods highlights in 2023 UA All-American game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

5-star Clemson signee Peter Woods was very impressive in the 14-7 Phantom win over Speed in the 2023 UA All-American game.

Woods had three tackles, including two for loss, several quarterback pressures, and a tipped pass that led to an interception.

“This game allowed me to show I can dominate top competition,” Woods said in an interview on ESPN. “I feel like I’ve done that in practice this week and in the game here.”

Check out his highlights below: