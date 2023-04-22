CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Nuk Hopkins goes viral walking the runway at fashion show

WATCH: Nuk Hopkins goes viral walking the runway at fashion show
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 22, Sat 08:43

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made quite a name for himself, and not just for his impressive skills on the football field.

'Nuk' is known to be involved in different interests outside of football, including enjoying the fashion scene.

Earlier in the week, Hopkins was seen walking in a fashion show for Fear of God's clothing line, showcasing a side of himself that many fans may not have seen before.

IMG Models represent him.

While the fashion show may not have featured clothing that most would not wear in everyday attire, seeing an NFL athlete partake in such an event is still impressive.

It shows that Hopkins is not afraid to try new things and is willing to step outside his comfort zone.

Despite some haters on Twitter saying that he looked like he was wearing a garbage bag, good job by Hopkins to live his best life and try new experiences because that is a big part of the human experience.

Check him out walking the runway below:

Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Nuk Hopkins goes viral walking the runway at fashion show
WATCH: Nuk Hopkins goes viral walking the runway at fashion show
Tigers dominate Wolfpack to take game one in Raleigh
Tigers dominate Wolfpack to take game one in Raleigh
No. 6 Clemson rallies in the seventh to walk-off win over Pitt
No. 6 Clemson rallies in the seventh to walk-off win over Pitt
NCAA approves changes to time stoppages on first down and more
NCAA approves changes to time stoppages on first down and more
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week