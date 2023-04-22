WATCH: Nuk Hopkins goes viral walking the runway at fashion show

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made quite a name for himself, and not just for his impressive skills on the football field. 'Nuk' is known to be involved in different interests outside of football, including enjoying the fashion scene. Earlier in the week, Hopkins was seen walking in a fashion show for Fear of God's clothing line, showcasing a side of himself that many fans may not have seen before. IMG Models represent him. While the fashion show may not have featured clothing that most would not wear in everyday attire, seeing an NFL athlete partake in such an event is still impressive. It shows that Hopkins is not afraid to try new things and is willing to step outside his comfort zone. Despite some haters on Twitter saying that he looked like he was wearing a garbage bag, good job by Hopkins to live his best life and try new experiences because that is a big part of the human experience. Check him out walking the runway below: DHop was walking in a fashion show out in LA last night 👀 (via ricconoir/IG) pic.twitter.com/aosrhbNSI7 — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 20, 2023 Only thing I fear... @fearofgod @JERRYlorenzo #essentials #fearofgod pic.twitter.com/qJQnm2cRXH — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) April 20, 2023 📸 @fearofgod @JERRYlorenzo pic.twitter.com/jWGwqkdcB1 — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) April 21, 2023

