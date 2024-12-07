CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Nolan Hauser kicks game-winning 56-yarder to win ACC title, make CFP Playoff

WATCH: Nolan Hauser kicks game-winning 56-yarder to win ACC title, make CFP Playoff
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 7 23:58

A legendary moment in Clemson history.

Freshman kicker Nolan Hauser drilled a clutch, game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Clemson to a thrilling 34-31 victory over SMU in the ACC Championship on Saturday night.

It was the first time in FBS history that a 50+ yard field goal was made as time expired to win a conference championship game.

Watch the unforgettable moment below:

