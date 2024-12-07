|
WATCH: Nolan Hauser kicks game-winning 56-yarder to win ACC title, make CFP Playoff
A legendary moment in Clemson history.
Freshman kicker Nolan Hauser drilled a clutch, game-winning 56-yard field goal as time expired, lifting Clemson to a thrilling 34-31 victory over SMU in the ACC Championship on Saturday night. It was the first time in FBS history that a 50+ yard field goal was made as time expired to win a conference championship game. Watch the unforgettable moment below: The moment @ClemsonFB called game. pic.twitter.com/iobX71rBFQ NOLAN HAUSER JUST CALLED GAME FOR @ClemsonFB!!! pic.twitter.com/XCZoh1bxEG CLEMSON WALKS IT OFF‼️🤯 The man that walked it off‼️
