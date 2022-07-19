WATCH: Nick Eason says Clemson D-line has some of the "best depth in the country"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason talked to the media Tuesday about his uber-talented defensive line group that hopes to dominate in 2022.

"We are very talented," Eason said. "I think the great teams that I have been part of and I played with have depth. We have some of the best depth in the country. Everybody in the room can play."

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall were also part of the media availability:

Quick notes on Mike Reed's press conference (via Nikki Hood):

Sheridan Jones has earned the right to start at one of the cornerback spots, but the other spot is completely open and will be a competition throughout fall camp.

Jaedyn Lukus and Nate Wiggins are both healthy and should be ready to go for fall camp.

Reed said that Fred Davis has all the tools, but he has grown the most in his maturity and has really grown up over the last year.

The biggest challenge for Malcolm Greene is staying healthy. Reed said he's excited to see Greene out there running around and hitting people.

Toriano Pride may be the most physically ready freshman cornerback Reed has seen come through Clemson.