WATCH: Nick Eason inspires doing football drills with players

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason still has those quick twitch muscles that he had in the pros.

Don't believe me?

Ask the Clemson football team, as Eason showed that he not only can recruit and coach with the best of them, he can go through an entire session of mat drills as he did on Thursday.

"Going into the mat drills, I had 4 options," Eason posted on Twitter. "#1 Die #2 Pass Out #3 Quit #4 Make it. #3 wasn’t an option. #1 was up to God. So it was #2 or #4. My mind chose #4."

Clemson players were impressed with his work ethic.

"Never seen anything like it before. Did every matt drill with the guys," Xavier Thomas tweeted. "If you dont want to play for this man, I dont know what to tell you!"

Good job by Eason in showing that hard work and a tough mentality can go a long way.

Never seen anything like it before. Did every matt drill with the guys. If you dont want to play for this man I dont know what to tell you!! @every HS d linemen in the country https://t.co/bGSv0tN6Gc — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) February 16, 2023

Thank you ⁦@The_Broox⁩ for creating this footage. Brooks and our creative media are the best in the country! Going into the mat drills I had 4 options. #1 Die #2 Pass Out #3 Quit #4 Make it. #3 wasn’t an option. #1 was up to God. So it was #2 or #4. My mind chose #4. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/XvTLhHWKDE — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) February 16, 2023

Coach you DIFFERENT 😳😳 https://t.co/IufEJNRged — KJ Henry (@thekjhenry) February 16, 2023

Already had ALL my respect but this takes it to another level. Like WHAT!?!? https://t.co/mnNfgycmzr — willshipley1 (@willshipley2021) February 16, 2023