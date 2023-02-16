CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Nick Eason inspires doing football drills with players
Clemson defensive tackles coach Nick Eason still has those quick twitch muscles that he had in the pros.

Don't believe me?

Ask the Clemson football team, as Eason showed that he not only can recruit and coach with the best of them, he can go through an entire session of mat drills as he did on Thursday.

"Going into the mat drills, I had 4 options," Eason posted on Twitter. "#1 Die #2 Pass Out #3 Quit #4 Make it. #3 wasn’t an option. #1 was up to God. So it was #2 or #4. My mind chose #4."

Clemson players were impressed with his work ethic.

"Never seen anything like it before. Did every matt drill with the guys," Xavier Thomas tweeted. "If you dont want to play for this man, I dont know what to tell you!"

Good job by Eason in showing that hard work and a tough mentality can go a long way.

Check it out below:

