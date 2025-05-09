sports_football
Former NFL standouts Keith Brooking and Brandon Jacobs both have sons at Clemson now, and they talked their son's games and what sold them on Clemson.
WATCH: NFL standouts take you inside their son's games, why they love Clemson
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago

Video description: "Two Right Turns host Ross Taylor sits down for a special conversation with a couple of prominent fathers: former NFL Pro Bowler Keith Brooking (father of Logan Brooking) and Super Bowl Champion Brandon Jacobs (father of Brayden Jacobs).

We dive into why they wanted their sons to continue their football and personal development at Clemson. They're own remarkable journeys in the NFL and the paths that led them there. The unique recruiting experiences of Logan and Brayden, including Brayden's unwavering conviction about choosing Clemson and the impact of Coach Swinney's famous 'program meeting' and what parents should look for and consider during the college recruiting process.

Get a unique parent's perspective on what it takes to raise a Division I athlete and why Clemson stands out, from two men who have reached the pinnacle of the sport."

