WATCH: NFL Network draft feature on Myles Murphy

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 14, Fri 10:00

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy has garnered a lot of attention ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft, especially after an impressive Pro Day.

Recently, the NFL Network featured Murphy in a video segment that showcased his impressive skills and his potential as a high first-round pick.

"My style of play is extremely diverse,” Murphy said in the video. "6-5, 275 pounds. I start off with power, and I still have the speed and quickness off the ball to go around you, through you."

Murphy gave a recruiting pitch to prospective NFL teams thinking of drafting him.

"An NFL team should draft me most definitely because I’m disciplined, consistent, and independent. Being able to dominate anywhere on the defensive line. Big, strong, fast, quick off the ball and a leader on the field."

Murphy finished his Clemson career with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss, and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

With his size, power, and quickness, he has the potential to be a dominant force in the NFL for years to come. As the draft approaches, fans will be eager to see where he ends up and how he performs at the next level.

