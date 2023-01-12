CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Garrett Riley won the Broyles Award as the nation's top assistant for the 2022 season. (Broyles Award photo/NELSON CHENAULT)

WATCH: New offensive coordinator Garrett Riley lands in Upstate with Dabo Swinney
by - Senior Writer - Thursday, January 12, 2023, 9:27 PM

PICKENS - New Clemson offensive coordinator Garrett Riley and his family have landed in the Upstate.

TigerNet was on hand when a plane landed at the Pickens County Airport, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was the first off the plane.

A few minutes later Swinney went back aboard the plane and was followed by Riley, his wife Lindsay and children Gibson and Greyson.

The Clemson Board of Trustees Compensation Committee will meet Friday afternoon to approve Riley's contract. Terms are not known at this time but will likely be in the $2 million range.

Riley won the Broyles Award for being the nation's top assistant off of the Playoff runner-up TCU Horned Frogs this past season.

