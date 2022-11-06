WATCH: ND coach Marcus Freeman reacts to win over No. 4 Clemson

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was thrilled after his team's 35-14 blowout win over Clemson on Saturday night.

During his postgame press conference, he called the victory special and was proud of his team.

"Man, I wish I could get up here and just say we're happy with the win, and this is a special one. It's not every day you get the opportunity to play in this place, jam-packed with those fans, and have an opportunity to beat a top-five team in the country," Freeman said. "It's really special. I'm so proud of our guys and the way they continue to trust us coaches. They do exactly what you ask them to do. That's what makes them so special. They're willing to do whatever you tell them to do to help us have success. It's an honor to coach them. It's special."

Freeman didn't want to leave the field after the historic win over the Tigers.

"You can hear those fans, the students. I really didn't want to leave that field. I mean, just spend some time with those students, and, man, this is a game that I'll never forget. But extremely pleased with way our guys played. Offense, defense, special teams, all three phases really played well. We're going to enjoy this one. We're going to enjoy it tonight, tomorrow, and then at some point, tomorrow, get back to work and get ready for Navy. This is a special win for me and for this football program. With that, I'll open it up."