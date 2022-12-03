CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history

WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Dec 3, Sat 22:45

Nate Wiggins is one of the most improved player on the Clemson football team.

On Saturday night, in the ACC title game against North Carolina, the talented sophomore cornerback had a 98-yard pick-six to put Clemson up 30-10 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

It was the longest interception return in ACC title history.

Regarding team history, it was the second-longest interception return in Clemson history behind Don Kelley's 102-yarder against Duke in 1970.

Wiggins also had a block field goal earlier in the contest.

Check out the pick-six below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on his future, Cade Klubnik
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on his future, Cade Klubnik
Cade Klubnik wins ACC title MVP
Cade Klubnik wins ACC title MVP
WATCH: Mack Brown reacts to 39-10 loss to Clemson in ACC title game
WATCH: Mack Brown reacts to 39-10 loss to Clemson in ACC title game
WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history
WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest