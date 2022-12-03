|
WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history
|2022 Dec 3, Sat 22:45- -
Nate Wiggins is one of the most improved player on the Clemson football team.
On Saturday night, in the ACC title game against North Carolina, the talented sophomore cornerback had a 98-yard pick-six to put Clemson up 30-10 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
It was the longest interception return in ACC title history.
Regarding team history, it was the second-longest interception return in Clemson history behind Don Kelley's 102-yarder against Duke in 1970.
Wiggins also had a block field goal earlier in the contest.
Check out the pick-six below:
Oh my goodness Nate Wiggins!!!— ACC Football (@ACCFootball) December 4, 2022
A 98 yard pick six - that’s the longest interception returned for a touchdown in #ACCFCG history.@ClemsonFB | #ACCFootball
📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/mLESblWnL2