WATCH: Nate Wiggins with longest pick-six in ACC title history

Nate Wiggins is one of the most improved player on the Clemson football team.

On Saturday night, in the ACC title game against North Carolina, the talented sophomore cornerback had a 98-yard pick-six to put Clemson up 30-10 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

It was the longest interception return in ACC title history.

Regarding team history, it was the second-longest interception return in Clemson history behind Don Kelley's 102-yarder against Duke in 1970.

Wiggins also had a block field goal earlier in the contest.

Check out the pick-six below:

