WATCH: Myles Murphy 2023 NFL Draft tape

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Apr 5, Wed 14:22

Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy had an impressive pro day on Tuesday, running a speedy 4.52 40-yard dash and clocking a 7.20 3-cone drill.

Check out his NFL Draft tape as he prepares to get his numbered call early in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:

