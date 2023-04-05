|
WATCH: Myles Murphy 2023 NFL Draft tape
|2023 Apr 5, Wed 14:22- -
Clemson defensive end
Myles Murphy had an impressive pro day on Tuesday, running a speedy 4.52 40-yard dash and clocking a 7.20 3-cone drill.
Check out his NFL Draft tape as he prepares to get his numbered call early in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network:
