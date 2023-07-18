WATCH: Mike Reed discusses the latest with secondary at Clemson Media Day

-- Reed shared that this is the most secondary depth he's had since he has been at Clemson.

-- Reed was asked about Misun Kelley, a two-way player, and says if he had his way Ray-Ray McCloud would have been a full-time DB. Says that McCloud was a better DB than a receiver.

-- Reed said he had some guys out this spring, but all have been cleared to start fall practice. He is expecting big things out of young cornerback Jeadyn Lukus.

Reed said, "I might die tomorrow," and has told the freshmen he wants to see them play. Expects them to earn early playing time.