WATCH: Mike Reed, Clemson player interviews on Tuesday

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Sep 10 12:49

Clemson assistant coach Mike Reed, along with players Walker Parks, Ricardo Jones, Jake Briningstool, Stephiylan Green, Sammy Brown, Christopher Vizzina, and T.J. Moore spoke with the media Tuesday, recapping the App State win and looking ahead to the rest of the season:

