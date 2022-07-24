WATCH: Meet the Clemson defense's freshmen

Clemson camp is right around the corner and the newest members of the Tiger football team talked the latest with TigerNet for the first time since arriving on campus.

The Clemson defensive freshmen were all available to break down where they're at going into the next stage of the 2022 campaign.

Check out part two of the interviews from a Dear Old Clemson NIL collective event (Jahiem Lawson was the only missed interview but you can read up on him here):

