CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Hear from the latest Clemson offensive enrollees, including Noble Johnson.
Hear from the latest Clemson offensive enrollees, including Noble Johnson.

WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
by - 2023 Feb 1, Wed 19:29

Clemson's offensive mid-year enrollees introduced themselves and did a breakdown of what they bring to campus and what brought them to Clemson recently.

Interviewed in the Clemson Athletics media social piece are Zechariah Owens, Christopher Vizzina, Ian Reed, Peyton Streko, Harris Sewell, Paul Tyson, Jackson Smith, Jake Norris and Noble Johnson.

Watch below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest