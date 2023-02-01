|
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
Clemson's offensive mid-year enrollees introduced themselves and did a breakdown of what they bring to campus and what brought them to Clemson recently.
Interviewed in the Clemson Athletics media social piece are Zechariah Owens, Christopher Vizzina, Ian Reed, Peyton Streko, Harris Sewell, Paul Tyson, Jackson Smith, Jake Norris and Noble Johnson.
Watch below:
We asked the guys three questions.— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 1, 2023
Who are you?
How do you want to be remembered?
Why Clemson?
𝐌𝐞𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐝-𝐲𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬: Offense pic.twitter.com/eVvyGMjWS7
