WATCH: Louisville's Scott Satterfield reacts to loss to Clemson

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield talked to reporters following his team's 31-16 road loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"First of all, congratulations to Clemson," Satterfield said. "I knew all week hearing how bad you are when you didn't show up against Notre Dame. You hear that enough. You going to come out with your best game. We knew we were going to get their best shot."

Clemson pushed its all-time record against Louisville to 8-0.