CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Louisville's Scott Satterfield reacts to loss to Clemson

WATCH: Louisville's Scott Satterfield reacts to loss to Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, November 12, 2022, 7:33 PM

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield talked to reporters following his team's 31-16 road loss to Clemson on Saturday.

"First of all, congratulations to Clemson," Satterfield said. "I knew all week hearing how bad you are when you didn't show up against Notre Dame. You hear that enough. You going to come out with your best game. We knew we were going to get their best shot."

Clemson pushed its all-time record against Louisville to 8-0.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney updates team injuries
Dabo Swinney updates team injuries
WATCH: Clemson receives ACC Atlantic trophy in locker room
WATCH: Clemson receives ACC Atlantic trophy in locker room
WATCH: Louisville's Scott Satterfield reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Louisville's Scott Satterfield reacts to loss to Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Louisville postgame press conference
WATCH: Dabo Swinney Louisville postgame press conference
Post your comments!
Read all 5 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest