CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Andrew Mukuba says he is healthy and ready to make an impact.
Andrew Mukuba says he is healthy and ready to make an impact.

WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews
by - 2023 Apr 1, Sat 09:17

Clemson's secondary was the focus on Friday and specifically, the safeties, where position coach and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn and safeties RJ Mickens and Andrew Mukuba were under the microscope.

Conn touched on:

0:03 - Mukuba taking a step forward and last year's issues

1:08 - Biggest area of improvement for Mukuba

2:00 - Mukuba playing safety over corner and decision to do so

3:30 - Pass defense issues last year

5:02 - Not physical enough last year

6:06 - Schematic fixes for defense this year?

7:14 - Mickens' next stage

8:22 - High school coaches clinic in town

9:59 - Younger safety standouts

11:11 - Kylon Griffin's development

12:55 - Competition in veteran-heavy group

13:45 - Every starter spot being open

14:40 - More three-safety looks ahead?

Mickens

Mukuba

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman
Clemson makes finalists for 4-star lineman
WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews
WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews
No. 5 Tigers sweep doubleheader at BC
No. 5 Tigers sweep doubleheader at BC
Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team
Clemson linebackers named to preseason All-America team
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest