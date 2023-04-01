WATCH: Latest post-practice Clemson football interviews

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's secondary was the focus on Friday and specifically, the safeties, where position coach and co-defensive coordinator Mickey Conn and safeties RJ Mickens and Andrew Mukuba were under the microscope. Conn touched on: 0:03 - Mukuba taking a step forward and last year's issues 1:08 - Biggest area of improvement for Mukuba 2:00 - Mukuba playing safety over corner and decision to do so 3:30 - Pass defense issues last year 5:02 - Not physical enough last year 6:06 - Schematic fixes for defense this year? 7:14 - Mickens' next stage 8:22 - High school coaches clinic in town 9:59 - Younger safety standouts 11:11 - Kylon Griffin's development 12:55 - Competition in veteran-heavy group 13:45 - Every starter spot being open 14:40 - More three-safety looks ahead?

