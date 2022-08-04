CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: KJ Henry interviewed by 'Fox & Friends' after raising money for father's kidney transplant

WATCH: KJ Henry interviewed by 'Fox & Friends' after raising money for father's kidney transplant
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Aug 4, Thu 12:07

Clemson defensive lineman KJ Henry and his father Keith Henry joined 'Fox & News' recently to share how the Clemson community came together to raise money for Keith's life-saving kidney transplant.

"Being in the Clemson family, it makes it very easy to help cause I know the type of guys that I am surrounded with," Henry said during the interview. "It was nothing but yes. Even the guys that couldn't make it, I am appreciated of them because they showed their support on social media. It was really a team and family effort from the Clemson community. They were awesome."

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
Clemson football's 2022 'Big Weigh-In' results
Anonymous ACC coaches knock Clemson offense, recruiting
Anonymous ACC coaches knock Clemson offense, recruiting
WATCH: Raiders teammates make fun of Hunter Renfrow for ordering small Uber
WATCH: Raiders teammates make fun of Hunter Renfrow for ordering small Uber
WATCH: KJ Henry interviewed by 'Fox & Friends' after raising money for father's kidney transplant
WATCH: KJ Henry interviewed by 'Fox & Friends' after raising money for father's kidney transplant
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest