WATCH: KJ Henry interviewed by 'Fox & Friends' after raising money for father's kidney transplant

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson defensive lineman KJ Henry and his father Keith Henry joined 'Fox & News' recently to share how the Clemson community came together to raise money for Keith's life-saving kidney transplant.

"Being in the Clemson family, it makes it very easy to help cause I know the type of guys that I am surrounded with," Henry said during the interview. "It was nothing but yes. Even the guys that couldn't make it, I am appreciated of them because they showed their support on social media. It was really a team and family effort from the Clemson community. They were awesome."

