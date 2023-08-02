|
WATCH: Justyn Ross with smooth route-running, able to wipe hands before catch
|2023 Aug 2, Wed 09:38- -
It's still very early, but Kansas City Chiefs receiver
Justyn Ross has received some first-team reps and looked impressive during training camp.
During a recent practice session, Ross ran a smooth route as he lost his defender and had time to wipe his hands before catching the football from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Social media and NFL football fans went wild for the short clip posted by the Chiefs, and it has over 5.9 million views from a tweet by the NFL. If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season. His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal. Check out the viral play below: .@Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with the nasty route. 🥶
📺: Back Together Weekend on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPN pic.twitter.com/D7n9HkzuQq
If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season. His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal.
Check out the viral play below:
.@Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with the nasty route. 🥶
