WATCH: Justyn Ross with impressive one-handed TD grab
|2023 Aug 7, Mon 13:03- -
Kansas City Chiefs receiver
Justyn Ross is still making highlight plays during training camp like he used to do at Clemson.
On Friday, he made a nifty one-handed grab on a fade pattern for a touchdown against one of his teammates during practice. If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season. His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal. Check out his latest highlight play below: You're welcome, Chiefs Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/G0KbxLKplm Here is a juke he did on a defender recently: .@Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with the nasty route. 🥶
📺: Back Together Weekend on @NFLNetwork, ABC, ESPN pic.twitter.com/D7n9HkzuQq
On Friday, he made a nifty one-handed grab on a fade pattern for a touchdown against one of his teammates during practice.
If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season.
His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal.
Check out his latest highlight play below:
You’re welcome, Chiefs Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/G0KbxLKplm— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 4, 2023
Here is a juke he did on a defender recently:
.@Chiefs WR Justyn Ross with the nasty route. 🥶
