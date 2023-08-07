CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Justyn Ross with impressive one-handed TD grab

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 7, Mon 13:03

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Justyn Ross is still making highlight plays during training camp like he used to do at Clemson.

On Friday, he made a nifty one-handed grab on a fade pattern for a touchdown against one of his teammates during practice.

If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season.

His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal.

Check out his latest highlight play below:

Here is a juke he did on a defender recently:

