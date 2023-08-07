WATCH: Justyn Ross with impressive one-handed TD grab

On Friday, he made a nifty one-handed grab on a fade pattern for a touchdown against one of his teammates during practice.

If Ross can stay healthy, look for big things from the former Clemson receiver this season.

His ability to stretch the field, make contested catches, and gain yards after the catch makes him a versatile weapon in the Chiefs' arsenal.

Check out his latest highlight play below:

Here is a juke he did on a defender recently: