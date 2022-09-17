CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Joseph Ngata big catch sets up first Clemson TD against La Tech
2022 Sep 17, Sat 20:42

A California connection helped Clemson get into the end zone for the first time Saturday night against La Tech.

DJ Uiagalelei fired a pass 41 yards past the last line of scrimmage and Joseph Ngata made the diving grab at the La Tech 5.

Watch the play below:

