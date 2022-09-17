|
WATCH: Joseph Ngata big catch sets up first Clemson TD against La Tech
|2022 Sep 17, Sat 20:42-
A California connection helped Clemson get into the end zone for the first time Saturday night against La Tech.
DJ Uiagalelei fired a pass 41 yards past the last line of scrimmage and Joseph Ngata made the diving grab at the La Tech 5.
Watch the play below:
Whoa 🤯 https://t.co/KkStV0q7FU pic.twitter.com/mgsnxc6Noc— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022
Great grab from Ngata— Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 18, 2022
This may have been DJ Uiagalelei's best throw of his young career
40+ air yards with perfect placement pic.twitter.com/09rJfD4Yaw
Poetry in motion by @josephngata pic.twitter.com/GGC3L8ouPZ— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022