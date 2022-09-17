WATCH: Joseph Ngata big catch sets up first Clemson TD against La Tech

A California connection helped Clemson get into the end zone for the first time Saturday night against La Tech.

DJ Uiagalelei fired a pass 41 yards past the last line of scrimmage and Joseph Ngata made the diving grab at the La Tech 5.

Great grab from Ngata



This may have been DJ Uiagalelei's best throw of his young career



40+ air yards with perfect placement pic.twitter.com/09rJfD4Yaw — Jayson Braddock (@JaysonBraddock) September 18, 2022