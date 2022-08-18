WATCH: Jordan McFadden ranked as a top 10 ACC player

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video as Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden was ranked as the No. 9 player in the ACC, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Over the last three seasons, Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden has been one of the most reliable and consistent players at his position. At 6'2" and 302 pounds, he was a Second-Team All-ACC player in 2021. McFadden allowed zero pressures in over half of Clemson's games last season. In 1,963 career snaps, he has only been flagged for penalties twice. Wake Forest defensive lineman Rondell Bothroyd speaks about what a tough player McFadden is to match up against. Check out the next player in the countdown of the ACC's Top 25 Returning Players list, Clemson's Jordan McFadden.