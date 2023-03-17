CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Jordan McFadden NFL Draft tape

WATCH: Jordan McFadden NFL Draft tape
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Mar 17, Fri 06:57

Check out highlights of Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden as he begins his NFL dream:

Video Description: Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden established himself as an anchor on each side of the Tigers' offensive line during his tenure. He will now look to have his name called in 2023 NFL Draft. McFadden dialed up a 4.99 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That fast time tied him for the 3rd fastest at his position. Described as a tough blocker who always works his hardest to finish blocks, he will certainly be one to watch.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Uiagalelei talks difficult transfer decision, what Oregon State opportunity brings vs. Clemson
Uiagalelei talks difficult transfer decision, what Oregon State opportunity brings vs. Clemson
Weather changes schedule for Clemson-Duke series
Weather changes schedule for Clemson-Duke series
WATCH: Jordan McFadden NFL Draft tape
WATCH: Jordan McFadden NFL Draft tape
No. 4 Eagles pull away from No. 14/24 Tigers
No. 4 Eagles pull away from No. 14/24 Tigers
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Donor's Den

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest