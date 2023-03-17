WATCH: Jordan McFadden NFL Draft tape

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out highlights of Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden as he begins his NFL dream:

Video Description: Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden established himself as an anchor on each side of the Tigers' offensive line during his tenure. He will now look to have his name called in 2023 NFL Draft. McFadden dialed up a 4.99 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. That fast time tied him for the 3rd fastest at his position. Described as a tough blocker who always works his hardest to finish blocks, he will certainly be one to watch.