sports_football
Retiring longtime Clemson football strength and conditioning director Joey Batson worked with a then presidential candidate George W. Bush back in the day.
Retiring longtime Clemson football strength and conditioning director Joey Batson worked with a then presidential candidate George W. Bush back in the day.

WATCH: Joey Batson talks "Smooth Hands" origin speech, why he's stepping away and more
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 43 minutes ago

Video description: Following his recent announcement, longtime Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Joey Batson sits down for an in-depth discussion on this episode.

Coach Batson shares the "why" behind his decision to make the 2025 season his last, reflecting on nearly 40 years in the profession and his time at Clemson under Coach Bowden and Coach Swinney.

He reveals the story behind the iconic "smooth hands" 4th Quarter video speech, discusses the critical summer "Transformation Phase," the philosophy of the "Engine Room," how strength training has changed, and shares memorable stories - from his pro-wrestling fandom to working with hockey great Jerry York and President George W. Bush.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Graham Neff talks Brownell extension, new administrative role clause
Graham Neff talks Brownell extension, new administrative role clause
WATCH: Joey Batson talks "Smooth Hands" origin speech, why he's stepping away and more
WATCH: Joey Batson talks "Smooth Hands" origin speech, why he's stepping away and more
Clemson AD comments on gymnastics coach search, parting ways with Amy Smith
Clemson AD comments on gymnastics coach search, parting ways with Amy Smith
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts