WATCH: Joey Batson talks "Smooth Hands" origin speech, why he's stepping away and more

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Video description: Following his recent announcement, longtime Director of Football Strength and Conditioning Joey Batson sits down for an in-depth discussion on this episode. Coach Batson shares the "why" behind his decision to make the 2025 season his last, reflecting on nearly 40 years in the profession and his time at Clemson under Coach Bowden and Coach Swinney. He reveals the story behind the iconic "smooth hands" 4th Quarter video speech, discusses the critical summer "Transformation Phase," the philosophy of the "Engine Room," how strength training has changed, and shares memorable stories - from his pro-wrestling fandom to working with hockey great Jerry York and President George W. Bush. Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

