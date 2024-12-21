CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Illegal blindside block during interception takes off Clemson TD

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Dec 21 17:44

Clemson veteran safety R.J. Mickens appeared to score a crucial pick-six late in the second quarter against Texas on Saturday.

However, the touchdown was nullified due to an illegal blindside block penalty called on defensive tackle Tre Williams.

What’s your take on the call?

Watch the play below and decide for yourself:

