WATCH: 'House Call' behind the scenes with Clemson CB Avieon Terrell
Video description: Welcome to Terrell Island. Avieon Terrell, younger brother of Atlanta Falcons corner back AJ Terrell, gives you an exclusive look inside his family, his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and what makes him one of the best defensive backs in college football.
Tags: Clemson Football, Avieon Terrell, AJ Terrell