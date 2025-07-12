sports_football
Avieon Terrell was featured on the latest 'House Call' mini-documentary.
Avieon Terrell was featured on the latest 'House Call' mini-documentary.

WATCH: 'House Call' behind the scenes with Clemson CB Avieon Terrell
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

Video description: Welcome to Terrell Island. Avieon Terrell, younger brother of Atlanta Falcons corner back AJ Terrell, gives you an exclusive look inside his family, his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, and what makes him one of the best defensive backs in college football.

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Ricardo Jones
Top 25: Clemson's most important players in 2025 - Ricardo Jones
Clemson safety target set to decide soon
Clemson safety target set to decide soon
WATCH: Cade Klubnik draws up his go-to play
WATCH: Cade Klubnik draws up his go-to play
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week