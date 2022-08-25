WATCH: Hometown Sea Lion puts Clemson on upset alert

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Diego the Sea Lion picks the hometown team over the Tigers
It's almost time for the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring the rivalry matchup of Clemson-Georgia Tech on September 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

No. 4 Clemson already has been placed on upset alert as Diego the Sea Lion from the Georgia Aquarium has picked the Yellow Jackets to get the victory.

It is certainly a homer pick by the rescued male sea lion as the Tigers are a three-touchdown favorite, according to Vegas.

Obviously, Diego was not told about the recent 73-7 beatdown that Georgia Tech suffered against Clemson back in 2020.

However, don't totally dismiss Diego, as the Georgia Aquarium animals are a combined 3-1 all-time making their predictions which is much higher than most national pundits or other wildlife prognosticators.

