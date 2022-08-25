|
WATCH: Hometown Sea Lion puts Clemson on upset alert
|2022 Aug 25, Thu 12:57- -
It's almost time for the 2022 Chick-fil-A Kickoff game featuring the rivalry matchup of Clemson-Georgia Tech on September 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
No. 4 Clemson already has been placed on upset alert as Diego the Sea Lion from the Georgia Aquarium has picked the Yellow Jackets to get the victory.
It is certainly a homer pick by the rescued male sea lion as the Tigers are a three-touchdown favorite, according to Vegas.
Obviously, Diego was not told about the recent 73-7 beatdown that Georgia Tech suffered against Clemson back in 2020.
However, don't totally dismiss Diego, as the Georgia Aquarium animals are a combined 3-1 all-time making their predictions which is much higher than most national pundits or other wildlife prognosticators.
Who will win the @clemsonfb vs. @georgiatechfb #CFAKickoff game? It’s time for Diego the California Sea Lion from the @GeorgiaAquarium to make his sea-lection… ????#AllIn #4the404 pic.twitter.com/7uJ649TEIm— Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game (@CFAKickoffGame) August 25, 2022