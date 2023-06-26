CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Graham Neff talks Clemson in athletics arms race, state of the ACC
by - 2023 Jun 26, Mon 09:31

Former Clemson athletes and ACC Network personalities Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich hosted Tigers athletic director Graham Neff on their podcast recently to talk the latest with Clemson and college sports.

They hit on:

- Clemson keeping up with the athletics facilities arms race.

- Garrett's Riley's hire (and a potential Kenny Chesney concert to come in Death Valley?).

- Pros and cons of the ACC at this moment (32-minute mark and on).

- Effect of realignment on college sports.

Watch below:

