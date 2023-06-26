WATCH: Graham Neff talks Clemson in athletics arms race, state of the ACC

TigerNet Staff

Former Clemson athletes and ACC Network personalities Eric Mac Lain and Kelly Gramlich hosted Tigers athletic director Graham Neff on their podcast recently to talk the latest with Clemson and college sports. They hit on: - Clemson keeping up with the athletics facilities arms race. - Garrett's Riley's hire (and a potential Kenny Chesney concert to come in Death Valley?). - Pros and cons of the ACC at this moment (32-minute mark and on). - Effect of realignment on college sports. Watch below:

