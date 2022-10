WATCH: FSU's Mike Norvell reacts to loss to Clemson

No. 4 Clemson came away with the victory 34-28 against Florida State on Saturday night.

It was the seventh straight win for the Tigers over the Seminoles, as the series has been one-sided of late.

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell held his postgame press conference after the loss and recapped the contest in the following video: