WATCH: ESPN analysts debate if Clemson's 'back,' making Playoff

TigerNet Staff by

ESPN college football analysts Desmond Howard and Greg McElroy did a breakdown of where they see the No. 5 Tigers at this point and where they could go.

Both Howard and McElroy believe an undefeated Clemson team will find its way into the College Football Playoff, if that was to happen, but they are both in watch-and-see mode on if this team is in the same vein as past contenders from Dabo Swinney's teams. McElroy said the team is not on the level of the 2016 and 2018 national championship teams to this point and Howard agreed.

"When someone says 'Is Clemson back?' My natural response would be to say 'Back to where?'" Howard said. "Back to what we're used to seeing? I wouldn't say that at all. I would say they're starting to trend in the right direction. DJ Uiagalelei is playing better now, especially playing better than he was at the beginning of the season. The offense has seemed to find its rhythm. Defensively, I'm still concerned with the secondary and the back end. I know upfront they're strong and talented. Maybe the best front-seven in the ACC, but their back-end can be exposed.

"I would say (on) 'back' -- they're getting there but not quite just there yet."

Watch the rest of the segment below: