Clemson goes behind the scenes with its Emmy-winning House Call series at starting right tackle Blake Miller's home.
WATCH: Emmy-winning Clemson football series 'House Call' returns
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink  ·  Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·  6 hours ago

Video description: Clemson's Emmy-winning series returns with a brand new season. In episode one, we take you to Strongsville, Ohio to spend time with All-ACC offensive lineman, Blake Miller. Learn about his family, his childhood, and what makes him one of the most dominant offensive tackles in college football.

