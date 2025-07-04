WATCH: Emmy-winning Clemson football series 'House Call' returns

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Video description: Clemson's Emmy-winning series returns with a brand new season. In episode one, we take you to Strongsville, Ohio to spend time with All-ACC offensive lineman, Blake Miller. Learn about his family, his childhood, and what makes him one of the most dominant offensive tackles in college football. Built for the trenches 💪



House Call with @BlakeMillerOT just went live on our YouTube channel. Tap the link below to watch! 🐅🏡



🔗 https://t.co/mHGMybgnKW pic.twitter.com/2bgjeNiwQA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 4, 2025 Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!