WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on his offensive performance against ND

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei completed 27 out of 39 passes for 191 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Clemson's 35-14 loss to Notre Dame on Saturday night.

DJU talked to the media following the contest:

Veteran defensive end KJ Henry also talked to the media following the loss: