WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei on his future, Cade Klubnik

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei talked to TigerNet's David Hood on the field after Clemson's 39-10 blowout win over North Carolina on Saturday night.

Uiagalelei shared how happy he was for Cade Klubnik for his impressive performance and was asked about his future plans if he is no longer the starting quarterback.

"Go out there and compete. Put my best foot forward and play football, Uiagalelei said.