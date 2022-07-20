WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei interview on ACC network

'Big Cinco' is looking forward to having a successful season in 2022.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was in attendance at the 2022 ACC Media Day and said that he wants to be the hardest worker on the football field.

"The main thing is just to get back into the work," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't want to take any days off after the season. You going to get whatever you put in, you going to get out. I want to be the hardest worker on the field and be there for my teammates and just put in the work.

“I want to be the hardest worker on the field.” - @DJUiagalelei ?? pic.twitter.com/VGwdUnmCij — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 20, 2022

Uiagalelei taking time for a kid named Wyatt during the lunch break:

Pretty heartwarming seeing @DJUiagalelei go out of his way during his brief ACC Kickoff lunch break to hang out and chat with Wyatt with @Dream_On_3. Big Cinco’s got a big heart. pic.twitter.com/j2TBYM9ujR — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) July 20, 2022