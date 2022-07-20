CLEMSON FOOTBALL
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei interview on ACC network
'Big Cinco' is looking forward to having a successful season in 2022.

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was in attendance at the 2022 ACC Media Day and said that he wants to be the hardest worker on the football field.

"The main thing is just to get back into the work," Uiagalelei said. "I didn't want to take any days off after the season. You going to get whatever you put in, you going to get out. I want to be the hardest worker on the field and be there for my teammates and just put in the work.

Uiagalelei taking time for a kid named Wyatt during the lunch break:

