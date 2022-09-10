CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DJU threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the win
DJU threw for 231 yards and two touchdowns in the win

WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei highlights in 35-12 win over Furman
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 10, Sat 19:26

Check out highlights of Clemson starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei in the 35-12 victory over Furman on Saturday:

Video Description: Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei led the Tigers to their second win in less than a week. He had the Tigers' offense clicking early, scoring touchdowns on five of their first six drives. Uiagalelei finished the game 21-27 for 231 yards and two touchdowns passing the football, and he had 36 yards running the ball on five carries.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Postgame notes on Clemson-Furman
Postgame notes on Clemson-Furman
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Furman
WATCH: Clemson dances in locker room after win over Furman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Furman
WATCH: Dabo Swinney postgame press conference after win over Furman
WATCH: Clemson coordinator interviews after Furman win
WATCH: Clemson coordinator interviews after Furman win
Post your comments!
Read all 2 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest