DJU hopes to get the road win at Wake Forest on Saturday
DJU hopes to get the road win at Wake Forest on Saturday

WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei: Back with a bite
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 22, Thu 12:01

Check out the following video as DJ Uiagalelei, K.J. Henry, and Beaux Collins talk about the maturation of Clemson's starting quarterback this season:

Video Description: Clemson QB DJ Uiagalelei is bouncing back after a tumultuous first season as a starter. He has improved game by game and the Tigers offense is reaping the benefits. "Big Cinco" is up almost 50 passing yards more than last season, and 6th in the conference at 259.7 total yards per game. He is responsible for 6 scores with only one interception. They will need him to be at his best as one of the league's marquee matchups looms Saturday as they will travel to No.21 Wake Forest.

Clemson defender ranked in ESPN analyst Kiper's top-5 draft prospects
WATCH: DJ Uiagalelei: Back with a bite
