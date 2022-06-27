|
WATCH: Diondre Overton impressive in USFL playoff win
|2022 Jun 27, Mon 11:53- -
'WRU' continues to shine in the pros.
Philadelphia Stars receiver Diondre Overton had an impressive showing in his team's 19-14 semifinal playoff win over the New Jersey Generals on Saturday.
Overton had a team-high 65 yards during the contest including a 50-yard catch.
Next up for Overton and the Stars is a championship game against the Birmingham Stallions on July 3.
Check out Overton's 50-yard catch below:
?? @diondreoverton_ for 50 yards! ??— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) June 25, 2022
??: @FOXSports pic.twitter.com/rSRWRzp35p
Overton excited to get the playoff win:
BIG DUB. ????@diondreoverton_ pic.twitter.com/6yvrTwCKlQ— Philadelphia Stars (@USFLStars) June 25, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, Diondre Overton