WATCH: Diondre Overton impressive in USFL playoff win
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jun 27, Mon 11:53

'WRU' continues to shine in the pros.

Philadelphia Stars receiver Diondre Overton had an impressive showing in his team's 19-14 semifinal playoff win over the New Jersey Generals on Saturday.

Overton had a team-high 65 yards during the contest including a 50-yard catch.

Next up for Overton and the Stars is a championship game against the Birmingham Stallions on July 3.

Check out Overton's 50-yard catch below:

Overton excited to get the playoff win:

