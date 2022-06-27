WATCH: Diondre Overton impressive in USFL playoff win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' continues to shine in the pros.

Philadelphia Stars receiver Diondre Overton had an impressive showing in his team's 19-14 semifinal playoff win over the New Jersey Generals on Saturday.

Overton had a team-high 65 yards during the contest including a 50-yard catch.

Next up for Overton and the Stars is a championship game against the Birmingham Stallions on July 3.

Check out Overton's 50-yard catch below:

Overton excited to get the playoff win: