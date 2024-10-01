CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dexter Lawrence stars in Chunky Soup commercial

by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Oct 1 20:36

'Sexy Dexy' is a man of many talents.

Former Tiger Dexter Lawrence has been making headlines the last few years for his impressive play for the New York Giants in the pro ranks.

He also has some decent acting chops, as he is starring in a new commercial for Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac.

Check it out below:

