|
WATCH: Dexter Lawrence stars in Chunky Soup commercial
2024 Oct 1 20:36- -
'Sexy Dexy' is a man of many talents.
Former Tiger Dexter Lawrence has been making headlines the last few years for his impressive play for the New York Giants in the pro ranks. He also has some decent acting chops, as he is starring in a new commercial for Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac. Check it out below: This one too! 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ORpMOM3yId
Former Tiger Dexter Lawrence has been making headlines the last few years for his impressive play for the New York Giants in the pro ranks.
He also has some decent acting chops, as he is starring in a new commercial for Campbell's Chunky Chili Mac.
Check it out below:
This one too! 😂🤣😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ORpMOM3yId— Nicoletta Gacos (@BossLadyNikkiG) October 1, 2024
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football, Dexter Lawrence