WATCH: Dexter Lawrence calls himself 'Sexy Dexy' on Sunday Night Football

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is becoming a standout in the pro ranks after a successful run at Clemson.

Lawrence and the Giants are playing the Commanders on Sunday Night Football, and he introduced himself with his popular nickname 'Sexy Dexy' to the probably shocked national audience.

'Sex Dexy' has registered 55 tackles with six sacks and a forced fumble this season.

Check out the funny clip below: