WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Arizona Cardinals standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins continues to show his elite playmaking ability in the pro ranks.

Hopkins had ten catches in the 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, including a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch in the end zone.

He is currently third on the Cardinals in receiving yards and has only played in two of their eight games. He has 22 receptions (27 targets) for 262 yards and a touchdown.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was Hopkins' third one-handed touchdown reception since 2017.

He also became the third youngest player to reach 800 career receptions in NFL history.

Check out the touchdown play below: