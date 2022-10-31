BREAKING

CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Nuk has always had elite hands
Nuk has always had elite hands

WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Oct 31, Mon 13:10

Arizona Cardinals standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins continues to show his elite playmaking ability in the pro ranks.

Hopkins had ten catches in the 34-26 loss to the Vikings on Sunday, including a remarkable one-handed touchdown catch in the end zone.

He is currently third on the Cardinals in receiving yards and has only played in two of their eight games. He has 22 receptions (27 targets) for 262 yards and a touchdown.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, it was Hopkins' third one-handed touchdown reception since 2017.

He also became the third youngest player to reach 800 career receptions in NFL history.

Check out the touchdown play below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
Gametime, TV announced for Clemson-Louisville
Clemson releases epic Halloween video featuring Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Dracula
Clemson releases epic Halloween video featuring Jason, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, Dracula
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch vs. Vikings
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview Clemson-Notre Dame
WATCH: Clemson coordinators preview Clemson-Notre Dame
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest