WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed catch vs. Chargers

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Arizona Cardinals standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had an incredible one-handed catch in the 25-24 loss against the Chargers on Sunday.

Hopkins stretched out his hand on an errant pass from Kyler Murray and he came down with the impossible 4-yard grab that kept defensive back Michael Davis from the interception.

The former Tiger finished the contest with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.

Check out the one-handed catch below: