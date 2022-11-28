|
WATCH: DeAndre Hopkins makes ridiculous one-handed catch vs. Chargers
|Monday, November 28, 2022, 9:04 AM- -
Arizona Cardinals standout receiver DeAndre 'Nuk' Hopkins had an incredible one-handed catch in the 25-24 loss against the Chargers on Sunday.
Hopkins stretched out his hand on an errant pass from Kyler Murray and he came down with the impossible 4-yard grab that kept defensive back Michael Davis from the interception.
The former Tiger finished the contest with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown.
Check out the one-handed catch below:
DeAndre Hopkins with the greatest 4-yard catch you'll see. pic.twitter.com/AbxdgIIYpD— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 27, 2022
Tags: Clemson Football, DeAndre Hopkins