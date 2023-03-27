CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Davis Allen NFL Draft tape

WATCH: Davis Allen NFL Draft tape
2023 Mar 27

Check out highlights of Clemson tight end Davis Allen as he prepares to take the leap to the NFL, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Clemson tight end Davis Allen was a productive tight end for the Tigers and will look to have his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft. Allen put on an impressive performance at the 2023 NFL combine. He ran a 4.84 40-yard dash, had the second-highest vertical jump (38.5"), and tied for the third-highest broad jump (10'5"). Allen hauled in 88 career receptions and found the end zone 12 times during his career in Death Valley.

