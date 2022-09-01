CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Robot Dabo spent some time with patients on Wednesday
WATCH: 'Dancing Robot Dabo' visits children's hospital
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 1, Thu 11:53

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney remotely visited an Atlanta area hospital on Wednesday with the use of a robot-type device with a screen attached to talk to patients virtually.

During the session, Swinney showed off some dancing moves and promised he would give young patient Hannah Evans a shoutout during his press conference on Thursday.

Swinney kept his promise as he said hey to her during his opening remarks today.

