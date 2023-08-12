WATCH: Dabo Swinney's scrimmage report

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media after his team's scrimmage on Saturday as he gave the latest on the Tigers including injuries. “I know we had two or three guys go down, but I think most everybody was OK. We’ll see when we get in there,” Swinney said. “Two or three of the guys that went out came back and continued scrimmaging, got resurrected and came back. We had maybe one guy that I got to check on that had to leave. His looked like it might’ve been a little more involved. But nobody came to me, so that’s usually a good sign. But I won’t know till I get in there.”

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest