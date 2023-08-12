CLEMSON FOOTBALL

WATCH: Dabo Swinney's scrimmage report

by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Aug 12, Sat 14:15

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talked to the media after his team's scrimmage on Saturday as he gave the latest on the Tigers including injuries.

“I know we had two or three guys go down, but I think most everybody was OK. We’ll see when we get in there,” Swinney said. “Two or three of the guys that went out came back and continued scrimmaging, got resurrected and came back. We had maybe one guy that I got to check on that had to leave. His looked like it might’ve been a little more involved. But nobody came to me, so that’s usually a good sign. But I won’t know till I get in there.”

