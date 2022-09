WATCH: Dabo Swinney's practice report

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney held a Zoom news conference after Wednesday's practice in Louisiana Tech game week.

Swinney addressed:

- Injury updates on Tyler Davis and Xavier Thomas.

- Sergio Allen still no longer being with the team and the transfer portal situation.

- New lights being shown off in primetime Saturday.

- Blocking at wide receiver and running back.

- Louisiana Tech's Air Raid offense and more: