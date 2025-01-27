CLEMSON FOOTBALL

He talked about the 'cool' experience to be honored by his hometown and how proud he is of his roots.

WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Hall of Fame speech
2025 Jan 27

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was honored as part of the inaugural Pelham Athletics Hall of Fame at his high school on Saturday.

He talks about the 'cool' experience to be honored by his hometown and how proud he is of his roots in the speech below:

Clemson returns to Top 25 ranking
