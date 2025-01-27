|
WATCH: Dabo Swinney's Hall of Fame speech
2025 Jan 27 12:15-
Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was honored as part of the inaugural Pelham Athletics Hall of Fame at his high school on Saturday.
He talks about the 'cool' experience to be honored by his hometown and how proud he is of his roots in the speech below:
He talks about the 'cool' experience to be honored by his hometown and how proud he is of his roots in the speech below:
Upgrade Your Account
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now
Tags: Clemson Football